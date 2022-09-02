High school football players point water guns at Black teammate in mock 'arrest' video
High school football players in Sterling Heights, Michigan sparked outrage this week when they posted a mock arrest video in which they pointed water guns at a Black teammate.

ClickOnDetroit reports that the video, which surfaced on social media last month, shows freshman football players at Stevenson High School pointing water guns at the Black teammate as he lies on the ground pretending to be handcuffed.

According to ClickOnDetroit, racist remarks can be heard throughout the video, including one player who made a mocking reference to the late George Floyd.

Stevenson student Anthonhy Maharidge tells ClickOnDetroit that he felt "appalled, disgusted, shocked" watching the video, which he criticized for featuring "a lot of non-Black people using the N-word, a lot of homophobia."

The school district did not say how it would punish the players shown in the video, though it emphasized that "preliminary disciplinary actions have been taken."

It also called the video a case "where a diverse group of students involved made a poor choice -- regardless if their stated intent was not to deliberately hard or antagonize others."

Finally, the school said it would use the fallout from the video "to help students understand why this is offensive and harmful to the social fabric of our community."

