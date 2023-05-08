High school student caught on video pepper-spraying teacher who took away her phone

A high school teacher in Tennessee was pepper-sprayed by a student after he took her phone away in an incident that was caught on video, the New York Post reported.

Video recorded at Antioch High School on Friday shows the student following after the teacher while carrying a pepper spray canister. At one point, the teacher says, "She just pepper-sprayed me," and then the student can be seen hoisting the canister and spraying him again, causing him to drop his knees.

"I need my phone," the student says repeatedly. Students can be seen laughing and joking as the confrontation unfolds.

According to the Post, the same teacher was punched in the face two months earlier by another student after he took the student’s phone when they were caught cheating in class.

Watch the video below or at this link.