High school teacher targets Black students in profane Zoom rant: 'George Floyd was a criminal!'

A New Jersey high school teacher is under investigation after he launched into a vulgar tirade during a Zoom class, NBC New York reports.

According to students at Dickinson High School, teacher Howard Zlotkin angrily shared his thoughts on George Floyd and other matters.

"If you think I'm privileged then f--- you, because my daughter thinks I'm privileged and I don't speak to her," he was seen saying in a recording of the Zoom class.

"I hear people whining and crying about Black Lives Matter, but George Floyd was a f-----g criminal and he got arrested and he got killed because he wouldn't comply and the bottom line is we make him a f-----g hero," Zlotkin says in the recording.

According to 17-year-old senior Timmia Williams, seemed to single out Black students in his rant, calling on four Black girls and telling them to write an essay for him.

To the shock students and parents, Zlotkin was back in class the Thursday after his rant -- and he started cursing at students again and slammed Williams for failing to complete the essay.

"I don't think you can make a case. You know what Timmia? You're full of s--t too," Zlotkin is heard saying.

The school district said that Zlotkin has been removed as a teacher.

"The school was in the process of taking statements from students today before proceeding with disciplinary actions, and then the second video surfaced. The teacher will not have access to students or the school as we proceed. We are appalled by the statements, profanity, disrespect and treatment of students," the district said in a statement.

Watch a report on story from NBC New York below:



