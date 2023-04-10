'His dime store lawyers can’t bail him out': Trump’s latest implosion sparks rumors of more indictments

Former President Donald Trump is not taking his recent New York indictment well and it's showing.

On Easter Sunday morning, the 2024 hopeful posted to his Truth Social account the words: "WORLD WAR III," without any additional context, leaving many social media users confused.

Just hours later, the former president posted again to the social media app, but this time he used much more than three words, writing, "The BOXES HOAX, WHERE I DID NOTHING WRONG, BUT BIDEN DID, IS JUST ANOTHER WAY FOR THE DEMOCRATS TO CHEAT ON ELECTIONS THROUGH, IN THIS CASE, ELECTION INTERFERENCE. I AM COVERED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL RECORDS ACT AND, UNLIKE BIDEN WHO WAS NOT PRESIDENT, HAVE THE POWER TO DECLASSIFY. MY PEOPLE ARE BEING THREATENED AND HARASSED BY A THUG PROSECUTOR WHO WAS PUT IN BY BIDEN TRUMP HATERS. OUR LEGAL SYSTEM IS CORRUPT, AND THE DEMOCRATS ARE USING IT TO RIGG THE 2024 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. WAY UP IN POLLS!"

On April 4, Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 charges in trial after he was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury for making hush money payments to adult film star, Stormy Daniels.

The former president could also be indicted in Georgia for his attempt to interfere with the 2020 election in the coming weeks.

Social media users guessed the recently indicted GOP candidate could be feeling the pressure of his legal troubles and fearful of what might come next.

@AntiToxicPeople: "Oh my god. Smith must be very close to indicting him. He is going (further) insane and obsessed with this case tonight. Happy Easter! 'RIGG'"

Jeff Tiedrich: "how sad it is that Donald Trump is melting straight the f**k down on his crappy app and throwing a s**t-fit for the ages because the walls are closing in and his dime store lawyers can't bail him out and he's f***ed and knows it. oops did I say sad? I meant it's f***ing hilarious"

@iamliamnissan: "Trump's going to jail, he knows it, and he's scared"

Tristan Snell: "Trump is about to get indicted again. How do we know? 1) His latest post on Truth Social? Just the words 'World War III.' 2) One his lawyers was on the Sunday talk shows whining about the Mar-a-Lago documents case. The lady doth protest too much."

@RickChapterTwo: "I'm guessing that he just recently found out what Jack knows and now Trump knows that he knows, you know?"

@1ofserendipity: "It is kind of glorious to see."

Republicans against Trumpism: Nixon: 'When the President does it, that means it is not illegal...' Trump: 'I'm covered by the presidential records act..have the power to declassify.'"

johnny maga: "Trump says Merrick Garland’'s special counsel was set up to Rig the 2024 election"

Ellen Barkin: "He's scared. He should be."

