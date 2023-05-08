Hitler-praising Capitol rioter slapped with 4 years in prison

A Hitler-praising Capitol rioter was sentenced this Monday for his role violence on Jan. 6, WUSA reported.

According to prosecutors, former Navy reservist Hatchet Speed, 41, praised Hitler and idolized the Unabomber.

“It is not clear why this military veteran with a TS/SCI clearance became enamored with Hitler, began to embrace street fighting, and call for the execution of the country’s entire Jewish population,” prosecutors argued in court documents.

As WUSA's report points out, Speed was convicted in a March of one felony count of obstruction of an official proceeding and four misdemeanor charges. He was convicted separately in January for possessing three unregistered silencers. He was sentenced to three years in prison last month on the silencer charges.

On Monday, he was sentenced to an additional four years in prison for his role in the Capitol riot along with a $10,000 fine and $2,000 in restitution.

Prosecutors said Speed "hoped the mob’s resistance would spark a larger uprising that would so intimidate Congress that then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi would ‘resign out of fear for her life.'"