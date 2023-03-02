Hobby Lobby worker on the lam after killing manager at Oklahoma warehouse: police

A warehouse worker for Hobby Lobby in Oklahoma City is the subject of a manhunt after allegedly shooting and killing a manager, Fox News reported on Wednesday.

"The suspect, described as a Black male about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing 240 pounds, fled the scene in a red Dodge Challenger," reported Paul Best. "The suspect had a dispute with the victim before the shooting, according to police."

Hobby Lobby declined to give comment, according to the report.

"An employee went inside and had an altercation with a manager," said Oklahoma City Police Sgt. Rob Robertson. "The employee produced a weapon, a firearm of some type, and shot the manager at least one time, and that person is deceased."

Warehouses have been the site of workplace shootings in the past.

Last year, a shooting at an Amazon fulfillment center in Chandler, Arizona left one dead and one wounded, and another at the Project Verte warehouse in McDonough, Georgia left three people shot.