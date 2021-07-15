'Pull them out!': Latest Jan. 6 video shows crowd cheering on abuse of police officers

Another selection of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack videos revealed the harrowing scene as the violent mob tried to pull police officers out of the interior doors of the building back into the crowd.
As part of Michael Foy's case, BuzzFeed justice reporter Zoe Tillman notes that the videos show him using a hockey stick to beat the officers. The first video shows Foy, according to the government prosecutors. The second shows people mocking BLM chanting I can't breathe." As the man they say is Foy swings the stick again, others cheer and chant, "USA!"
Video four is the body camera video showing the officer being beaten by who the prosecutors believe to be Foy. But it's the final video that is perhaps the most disturbing.
As the police are beaten, the crowd cheers louder and louder. The violence increases as others pump their fists in the air.
"There you go!" one person shouts. "Pull them out!"
See some of the videos below:
