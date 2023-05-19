Hollywood pushback on writers strike is obscene: Sean Penn

Actor Sean Penn gave his full support to the ongoing writers' strike in Hollywood on Friday, saying it was a "human obscenity" that studios were not taking seriously concerns over artificial intelligence.
Penn was speaking at the Cannes Film Festival, the day after the premier of his new film, "Black Flies", an ultra-gritty movie about New York paramedics.
Asked about the writers' strike that has upended Hollywood productions, he said: "It is the industry that's been upending the writers and the actors and directors for a very, very long time. My full support in this situation is with the writers guild of course.
"There are a lot of new concepts that are being tossed about, including the use of AI (to write scripts). It strikes me as a human obscenity for there to be any pushback on that from the producers."
The strike kicked off on May 3 after negotiations broke down between the Writers Guild of America and major US studios, with writers demanding better compensation after the disruption caused by streaming and fears over the increasing use of AI.
"The first thing we should do in this conversation is change the Producers Guild and title them how they behave, which is the Bankers Guild," Penn said.
The 62-year-old star has long been an outspoken activist on many issues and runs a disaster relief organization which helped oversee a huge testing and vaccination program during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.
He and young star Tye Sheridan ("Ready Player One") spent many hours riding along with New York paramedics for the no holds barred look at their profession.
"We're talking to medics who are working double, triple shifts... just to put some cash back and they're simply not paid enough," said Sheridan.
"They're our guardian angels and we don't put enough emphasis around their jobs and their mental health, and the film is very confrontational with that," he added.
Asked about the state of the US health system, Penn said it was "a racket".
"We saw it every night -- you collect bodies to bring in and you hear the ching-ching of insurance and money changing hands for everybody but those they're taking it from," he said.
Director Jean-Stephane Sauvaire joked that Penn got so much training that "you don't have to call 911 in New York any more: if you have a problem, you just call Sean".
For nearly eight minutes Thursday evening, Hayes explained to viewers how DeSantis peddles fake claims about freedom, while enacting some the most hypocritically “authoritarian” and “dystopian” laws in the country.
Hayes says that “in Ron DeSantis’ Florida, the state will decide what books your child can or cannot leave their school library by threatening teachers and librarians with time in prison if they do not comply with vague laws about instruction on race, gender and sexuality. The state will decide what women can do with their own bodies by banning abortion at six weeks. Of course, that is for all intents and purposes a complete abortion ban, which means that Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party of Florida control the bodies of every Floridian who can get pregnant. It’s their body not yours. The state will also decide how you can dress in public, which costumes you can wear. By enacting what is essentially a full ban on drag performances that will also likely restrict Pride events.”
In fact at least three cities in Ron DeSantis’ “Free State of Florida” have now canceled LGBTQ Pride celebrations out of fear his vague anti-LGBTQ laws will put them at risk. The most recent cancellation, Tampa’s Pride event, is one of the largest in the region, WFLA reports.
“The state will decide what kind of speech corporations can engage in,” Hayes continues, “including which criticism they can make of the government, by going after Disney punitively for speaking out against anti-LGBTQ laws.”
“But Ron DeSantis’ dystopian authoritarian vision is most apparent in the legislation he just signed yesterday. It bans all gender-affirming care for all minors in Florida, everyone 18 and younger, that law also empower state courts to change custody agreements if a child is receiving or is at risk of receiving gender-affirming care. Meaning taking a kid away from a parent. Telling parents how they can or cannot raise their own children is among the most authoritarian things a government can do. Now that is exactly what Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party in Florida and generally the conservative movement that endorses this are doing purely for ideological and punitive purposes.”
Governor DeSantis, Hayes notes, will announce his presidential run next week, and “has turned his entire governing agenda in Florida into a kind of set piece for his presidential campaign. He has been waging a culture war on his own constituents for the purpose of elevating himself. While Ron DeSantis tours around the country promoting himself and his new memoir titled, ‘The Courage to Be Free,’ at home he runs a government based on the opposite of freedom.”
“His agenda is about state authority and its punitive views and decrees from on high. In Florida,” Hayes says, DeSantis “is running a kind of little MAGA kingdom, in which Ron DeSantis and the Republican Party in the state legislature, with their big majorities, tell you how to live your life and you don’t get to choose.”
“Ron DeSantis really is running on authoritarian agenda,” Hayes makes clear. “The policies he has enacted in Florida are the opposite of freedom, to me the opposite of core American values.”
“Now the sick irony here the one that I just can’t get over and really kind of sticks with me is that the right-wing movement that gave us this new law signed yesterday, is the very same group of people that screamed about parental rights for years, amidst the pandemic. ‘I get to say whether my kid wears a mask, I get to say whether my kid gets vaccinated. I get to say whether my kid goes to school.’ And Ron DeSantis was the public face of that movement.”
Hayes played a clip of DeSantis during the height of the coronavirus pandemic saying, President Biden “wants to have the government force kindergarteners to wear masks in school. He doesn’t believe the parents should have a say in that. He thinks that should be a decision for the government. Well, I can tell you in Florida the parents are going to be the ones in charge of that decision. Joe Biden suggests that if you don’t do lock down policies, then you should quote get out of the way, but let me tell you this: If you’re coming after the rights of parents and Florida, I’m standing in your way. I’m not going to let you get away with it.”
“What a tough guy,” Hayes responds, mocking the Florida governor. “You see all that swagger? He’s gonna stand in your way. If you’re coming after parental rights, if you try to tell a parent what they can do with their kids. That very same wing of the Republican Party embodied by Ron DeSantis and the government of the state of Florida, has now demanded and produced a situation in which the government, that guy you saw there with a tough guy swagger about freedom, is going to decide if your child who lives in your home, that you gave birth to or raised, that you love, your kid, what kind of care they can get. He decides. Care that, to be clear, the American Academy of Pediatrics supports and recommends.”
“Think about what this means,” Hayes asks of viewers. “Right now as I’m speaking to you, there are parents and families in Florida that have decided, as a family, as parents, along with their doctors, that this health care, gender-affirming care, is the best care for their kids. You may not like it, but you know what? It’s none of your, excuse me, goddamn business. To me, that is what the courage to be free means. Freedom means that in my household, our family decides what kind of health care our child does or does not get. Not Ron DeSantis. Not the Republican Party. That is no longer the case in Florida.”
A Christian university in upstate New York is coming under fire from some of its own alumni after firing two employees who refused to stop putting their gender pronouns in their work emails.
The New York Times reports that former Houghton University employees Raegan Zelaya and Shua Wilmot caused a stir with school administrators when they started putting their pronouns in their emails, and they were asked to remove them in ongoing correspondences.
The two refused, however, and the university terminated their employment with just weeks to go until the end of this past semester.
Wilmot told the Times that his firing showed that the school specifically wants to prevent transgender people from having any presence on campus.
"I think it boils down to: They want to be trans-exclusive and they want to communicate that to potential students and the parents of potential students,” Wilmot claimed.
However, the Times also reports that the firings have also met some resistance from people who once attended the institution.
"Houghton’s firing of the two staff members has dismayed some of its alumni, nearly 600 of whom signed a petition in protest," the publication writes.
Michael Blankenship, a spokesperson for the university, told the Times that the two employees' terminations had to do with violating general university policies about email protocols and weren't specifically targeted for listing their pronouns.
"Over the past years, we’ve required anything extraneous be removed from email signatures, including Scripture quotes," he said.
Large carnivores like wolves are returning to areas they used to occupy, leading scientists to wonder whether they may once again fulfill important ecological roles. But wolves’ return to the landscape can affect other nearby animals in complex ways.
Our research, published in the journal Science, shows that an increase in predators can lead smaller carnivores, like coyotes and bobcats, to seek refuge near people – but humans then kill them at even higher rates than large predators do.
Large carnivores play crucial roles in their ecosystems. As they prey on or push other animals to avoid the areas they frequently use, predators shape the way interconnected food webs work.
The iconic reintroduction of wolves to Yellowstone National Park in 1995 had cascading effects down the food chain. The elk population shrank, and those that remained avoided areas with wolves, termed a “landscape of fear.” These changes in elk abundance and behavior allowed aspen and willow trees to recover after decades of overconsumption by elk.
But because humans are often intolerant of predators and kill them at high rates, large predators tend to avoid areas that are frequented by people. In national parks where humans rarely kill wildlife, some prey species use areas popular with people, such as hiking trails and campgrounds, as refuges from predators. This is known as the “human shield” effect.
Three decades after the Yellowstone release, wolves have continued to recolonize vast areas of the American West. In 2008, after an 80-year absence, wolves – some of which descended from the original Yellowstone population – began to naturally recolonize Washington. These wolves moved in from neighboring populations in Idaho and British Columbia.
But unlike Yellowstone, many of the landscapes wolves are now returning to are heavily modified by humans. This level of development raises the question: Do predators have the same influence on ecosystems where humans, rather than wolves, are the top dogs?
The Washington Predator Prey Project examines the ecological effects of wolf recovery in Washington state. Video produced by Benjamin Drummond and Sarah Joy Steele.
To answer this question, we used GPS collars to track the movements of 22 wolves, 60 cougars, 35 coyotes and 37 bobcats as they navigated the landscapes of northern Washington, comprising a patchwork of public forests and land used for agriculture, ranching, logging and residential development.
Using hundreds of thousands of GPS locations, we constructed statistical models to reveal how coyotes and bobcats navigated a landscape where humans, wolves and cougars all posed concurrent threats. The GPS collars also notified us when coyotes and bobcats died, allowing us to investigate what caused their deaths.
How researchers from the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife attach GPS collars to wolves. Video produced by Benjamin Drummond and Sarah Joy Steele.
When ‘human shields’ are lethal
We found that wolves and cougars avoided areas heavily influenced by humans, such as busy roads and residential areas. Coyotes strongly avoided wolves, which brought them closer to humans. In parts of the landscape with large predators around, both coyotes and bobcats moved to areas with approximately double the human influence, potentially using humans as shields.
When coyotes and bobcats sought refuge near people, they instead encountered a more lethal source of danger. We found that humans were the greatest cause of mortality, killing these smaller predators at more than three times the rate that large carnivores did.
Our findings fit with earlier research that characterizes humans as “super predators.” People use modern technologies such as firearms and steel traps to kill small predators at far higher rates than other predators kill small predators. Unlike other predators, humans often target animals in prime condition.
Most bobcats and coyotes in our study were either shot or trapped. These technologies allow people to kill animals either when absent or from large distances, possibly making it difficult for animals to accurately gauge risk.
Additionally, lenient hunting regulations for these small predators puts them at high risk. Under a Washington hunting license, for example, coyotes and bobcats can be legally hunted and trapped without limits – all year for coyotes and six months for bobcats.
The process of capturing and GPS-collaring a bobcat. After being sedated, it is common for animals to initially wake up groggy, but they soon return to normal.
Conservation in human-dominated landscapes
While our findings may at first seem like bad news for conserving smaller predators, these results have important implications for maintaining balanced ecosystems, where no species is too abundant. Unbalanced ecosystems, like ones with too many small predators, can face devastating effects. In Australia, for example, overabundant cats and foxes have contributed to the extinctions of about 30 small mammal species.
Our results show that larger predators can constrain the behavior of smaller predators in human-dominated landscapes, which may help to prevent overabundance.
Rewilding ecosystems by using large predators to reestablish missing ecological processes may provide a way to maintain balanced ecosystems. As wolf populations continue to recover in large parts of the U.S. and Europe, our findings suggest that they are reestablishing important ecological processes by recreating these landscapes of fear that have long been missing.