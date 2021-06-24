Video shows Homeland Security threatened to arrest people passing out water to people in 100-degree heat

Department of Homeland Security police were captured on video threatening to arrest people offering bottles of water to those standing in the Florida heat at the Miramar, Florida ICE check-in center.

Ron DeSantis agitator Thomas Kennedy posted the video Thursday showing good samaritans offering the water on a day that had 100-degree temperatures and south Florida's typical humidity.

"They can come over and get the water if they want it but you cannot pass out the water," the officer says.

"Even on the grass?" the woman asks.

"Even on the grass, yes, ma'am," the officer says.

He told her she has to go to the "First Amendment Area" and threatened to charge them with trespassing.

See the video below:







