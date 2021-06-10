Kid Rock doubles down on his homophobia after video surfaces of him using anti-gay slur
After a video surfaced this month showing rapper Kid Rock saying homophobic slurs while at a Tennessee bar, the musician doubled down on his comments, Complex reports.

"Fuck your iPhone, yeah," Rock, whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, says in the video. "You f***ing f***ots with your iPhones out." He then pointed to his groin and said, "Post this d*ck right now."

According to Complex, Rock was upset after he asked fans to put their cameras away only to have someone continue recording him.

In a tweet this Wednesday, Rock used the slur again, while speaking of his celebrity persona in the third person.

"If Kid Rock using the word f***ot offends you, good chance you are one. Either way, I know he has a lot of love for his gay friends and I will have a talk with him. Have a nice day. -Bob Ritchie."