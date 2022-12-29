Honeybees are at risk, along with the crops they pollinate. These scientists think the solution lies in the insects’ brains
A honeybee hovering at a flower. - Kevin Batchelor/Dreamstme/TNS

PHILADELPHIA — The honeybees looked perfectly healthy, buzzing about their boxy wooden hive on a warm autumn day in central Pennsylvania. Elizabeth Capaldi suspected otherwise. Clad in a protective white suit and hat, the biologist reached out with a gloved hand to capture one of the insects in a small vial, then took it back to her Bucknell University laboratory to dissect its brain. Her colleague David Rovnyak later placed a sample of the bee’s innards inside a large metal cylinder and pelted it with high-frequency radio waves — a type of scanning technology that revealed the amounts of cert...

Science