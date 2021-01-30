Hong Kong official says Joint Declaration gave Britain no rights to city post handover

By Kane Wu HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong Secretary of Justice Teresa Cheng reiterated on Saturday that Britain had no rights over the city under the joint declaration that laid the blueprint for how the city would be ruled after its 1997 reunification with China. Cheng made the comments in a blog post on the eve of changes to the UK's visa application program that will allow Hong Kong residents who hold a British National Overseas (BNO) passport to live, study and work in Britain for five years and eventually apply for citizenship. BNO status was created by Britain in 1987 specifically for H...