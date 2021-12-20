Hong Kong 'patriots'-only election draws record low turnout

"I don't think the former president hides his emotions very well at all," said Figliuzzi, responding to a statement from Trump. "And typically, historically, for him, when he sends out something like this it's indicative that he's learned something he didn't know. His targeting of democratic DA's/District Attorneys, something is stirring. Word has gotten to him that something is happening, about to happen to him. He doesn't like where the investigation is going. He's lashing out. It's the possibility that either the state of new york or manhattan district attorney's office and/or the DOJ is getting closer to him. Some word has gotten back to him that triggered that message."



He went on to say that he doesn't believe that the Justice Department and the House Select Committee on Jan. 6 aren't operating in a vacuum. They're likely sharing information as it comes up.

"For those all over social media who are understandably frustrated with timing and wonder if DOJ and Merrick Garland and the FBI are doing absolutely nothing. I'm an evidence guy. I see glimpses that not only is DOJ not doing nothing, but rather that they understand the role of the select committee."

He explained that the Justice Department and the White House waived executive privilege and people at a high level are cooperating with the committees and law enforcement. He specifically named Branden Straka, who stopped his prosecution because he began cooperating with the DOJ.

"He spoke at the rally. He's been arrested, and he's cooperating, enough cooperation for DOJ to stop what they're doing with Straka," said Figliuzzi. "Other Oath Keepers are cooperating. We know a high-ranking Oath Keeper was asked by FBI agents, 'were you in contact with members of Congress or their staff.' We've heard Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) tell reporters in the last two weeks who authored the texts being released by the committee. He said House members and staffers, the same language the FBI is using when they question Oath Keepers. I think things are happening."

He also said that he believes Attorney General Merrick Garland understands domestic terrorism and that because of his work on the Oklahoma City bombing, he knows what he's doing.

Figliuzzi closed by saying that he thinks it might already be that the Justice Department is investigating members of Congress.

"And again, I refer back to the little clues we're getting," he explained. "The fact that an FBI agent asked a senior Oath Keeper if he's been in contact with Congress or staffers regarding the Jan. 6 breach. FBI agents don't just come up with questions off the top of their heads in a nationwide investigation. The questions are drafted by intelligence analysts. There are collection requirements. They're put out in templates to all agents. I think the FBI is looking at the involvement of Congress members and staff and I think that's already happening."



See the full conversation below:





