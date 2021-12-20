Hong Kong 'patriots'-only election draws record low turnout

HONG KONG (Reuters) - The turnout for an overhauled "patriots"-only legislative election in Hong Kong on Sunday hit a record low, as government efforts and last-ditch campaigning failed to boost voter numbers amid a crackdown on the city's freedoms by China. The turnout of 30.2%, was almost half that of the previous legislative poll in 2016, with the latest results showing almost all of the seats being taken by pro-Beijing and pro-establishment candidates. Some of these candidates cheered on stage at the central vote counting centre and chanted "guaranteed win". The previous record low for a l...