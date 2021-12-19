Hong Kong voting turnout hitting historical lows, monitors say
Police officers guard and patroll a polling station during the 2021 Legislative Council General Election. This is the first major election for the legislative council since the crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement. Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Only about 21 per cent of eligible voters have cast their ballots - with six hours left to go in Hong Kong's first elections since China introduced significant electoral changes to a territory that had enjoyed limited democracy.

About 940,000 people have voted so far which, according to Hong Kong media, is the lowest turnout on record for the city.

Pro-democracy activists protest crackdown on democracy as Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam arrives at a polling station to vote in The 2021 Legislative Council General Election. This is the first major election for the legislative council since the crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement. Alex Chan Tsz Yuk/SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire/dpa