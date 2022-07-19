hoover dam explosion
Photo: screen capture

Tourists at the Hoover Dam in Nevada observed an explosion on Tuesday.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. PST in the dam’s turbine house, reported Fox5 Las Vegas. The Boulder City Police Department tweeted that they were responding to the scene.

Another individual observed the incident from a different vantage point, showing that there remains to be a part of the turbine house on fire.



@iris_jaded Update on the fire #dam #explosion #fire ♬ original sound - I’m really dum

The Hoover Dam is responsible for creating the power for Las Vegas as well as southern California and Arizona. It generates approximately 4 billion kilowatt-hours of hydroelectric power each year.

