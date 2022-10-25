Hope Hicks agrees to transcribed interview with Jan. 6 Committee

“What I will do is I will put together courses — I’ve been talking to Hillsdale College on this, they’re great, they’re great — and have every U.S. history teacher and every history teacher in the state go through that training so they know the basics and that every kid will have a teacher who is learned on U.S. history, on the constitution, on those fundamental principles," he said recently.

Local news station KOCO notes that, in the past, Walters had said such "patriotic education" has a distinctly religious flavor.

"What we have to have is true history taught in schools," he said recently. "Our kids need to know about the founding. They need to know this country was founded on Judeo-Christian values. They need to know about the constitution. They need to be inspired by heroes like George Washington."

Local news station Fox 23 this past summer reported that many Oklahoma teachers are actively dreading Walters' tenure as superintendent, with one teacher telling the station that they may "quit on the spot" if he's elected.