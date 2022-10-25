Hope Hicks agrees to transcribed interview with Jan. 6 Committee
President Donald Trump, Hope Hicks -- (Photo: screenshot)

Former White House Communication Director Hope Hicks, a close ally to former President Donald Trump, has agreed to meet with the Jan. 6 Committee, reports said on Tuesday.

The Baltimore Sun's Luke Broadwater first reported that Hicks would sit for a transcribed interview.

CNN's Annie Grayer confirmed the report.

It was not immediately clear when the interview would take place.

