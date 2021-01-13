Hope Hicks leaves White House again
Donald Trump and Hope Hicks (Photo: Screen capture)

Long-time adviser to President Donald Trump Hope Hicks is leaving the White House a week after a violent insurrection on the U.S. Capitol. In the hours that followed the attack, many White House staff abandoned the president saying that they couldn't in good conscious associate themselves with someone who encouraged his supporters to wage a war against the legislative branch. It took Hicks about a week to decide she would leave and she didn't give any reason why.

This is the second time Hicks has abandoned the president. She resigned in 2018 after serving as Communications Director, but she returned in early 2020 as Trump faced his first impeachment. She previously worked with the Fox Corporation in Los Angeles.

No statement from Hicks was given.