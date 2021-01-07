Democrats schedule caucus call to discuss impeaching Trump — if he hasn’t been removed yet: report

The Democratic Caucus revealed Thursday afternoon that they would be holding a caucus-wide call at noon Friday afternoon addressing the impeachment of President Donald Trump and the 25th Amendment, reported Mother Jones' Kara Voght.

Articles of impeachment have already been drafted by Democrats, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have attempted to contact the vice president to discuss the 25th Amendment, but he's refusing to speak to them.



In Schumer's briefing, he said that it's time for Mike Pence to act in the interest of the safety of the United States. Pelosi agreed, demanding that the 25th Amendment be invoked or impeachment will begin.

President Donald Trump has already spoken to aides about pardoning himself on his final day of office, and it's possible that if he is not removed from office he will give a blanket pardon to those who breached the Capitol, preventing any of them from being prosecuted for their crimes.