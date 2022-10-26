'Jumping off bridges in San Francisco': Lindsey Graham mocks concern over Jim Jordan's future

On Wednesday, Business Insider reported that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) joked that liberals will commit mass suicide if Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) ascends to become chairman of the House Judiciary Committee — the powerful House committee that oversees, among other things, investigations and impeachment proceedings against presidents and executive officials.
"Graham, campaigning in Ohio for GOP Senate candidate JD Vance, addressed a room full of party faithful at a dinner hosted by the local Republican party in Lima, a Western Ohio city that Jordan has long represented in Congress," reported Bryan Metzger. "Also in attendance were Republican Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio GOP chairman Mike Paduchik, and a handful of other top Republican officials in the state."
"Here's some words that really rattle the Democratic Party. What's the worst thing the Democratic Party wants to hear? Chairman Jim Jordan," said Graham. "There are gonna be people jumping off bridges in San Francisco by the thousands. You know, New York City, they may literally shut down." The audience roared with laughter at this line.
"An average of 30 people every year die by suicide at the Golden Gate Bridge in the San Francisco Bay area. More than 1,800 people have in total have plunged to their deaths from the famous bridge — the most number of suicides on any bridge in the country, according to The Los Angeles Times. Officials recently began constructing a steel net underneath the bridge in an attempt to prevent deaths," noted the report. "Graham has made a version of this joke at least once before, including denying rumors that he might be gay in a 2009 interview with The New York Times. 'I know it's really gonna upset a lot of gay men — I'm sure hundreds of 'em are gonna be jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge — but I ain't available,' said Graham in the interview. 'I ain't gay. Sorry.'"
Jordan has pledged to launch a number of investigations of various Republican grievances if the GOP takes control of the House in this year's midterm elections, including against the Justice Department for having investigated Trump.
