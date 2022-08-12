House Republican says classified Mar-a-Lago nuclear material is available 'on your own phone'
United States Congressman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) suggested on Friday that the nuclear documents that the Federal Bureau of Investigation reportedly recovered from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago mansion in Palm Beach, Florida during the execution of a search warrant on Monday are no big deal.

"I can tell you that there are a number of things that are classified that fall under the umbrella of nuclear weapons but that are not necessarily things that are truly classified," Turner, who serves on the House Intelligence Committee, told reporters at a press conference. "Many of them you can find on your own phone as we stand here and if they fall into that category, they're not an imminent national security threat that would rise to the level of, you have to raid Donald Trump's home and spend nine hours there."

There are "two types of classification," according to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission's website. "The first type, known as national security information, is information that is classified by an Executive Order. Its release would damage national security to some degree. The second type, known as restricted data, is information that is classified by the Atomic Energy Act. It would assist individuals or organizations in designing, manufacturing, or using nuclear weapons. Access to both types of information is restricted to authorized persons who have been properly cleared and have a 'need to know' the information for their official duties. For additional detail, see Classified Information."

