Texas Republican says GOP will hold the debt ceiling hostage even if it's dangerous to do so
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 11: Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) arrives to a meeting with the House Republican Steering Committee at the U.S. Capitol Building on January 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Rep. Jodey Arrington (R-TX) explained to CNBC on Monday that the Republicans have no choice but to hold the debt ceiling hostage, even if it means destroying the economy.

Squawk Box host Andrew Sorkin asked the House GOP Budget Committee chairman, "The question that I'd ask you is whether you think this debt ceiling is going to be used as a bargaining chip in a way that could turn dangerous?"

Arrington made it clear: "I believe it will and I believe it has to."

His colleague, Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) has already said that he wants to use the debt ceiling crisis to usher in border security spending.

The House was already dealing with its own infighting after the far-right side of the House demanded dramatic cuts to Social Security and Medicare. It became big news, making the GOP look as if "they want to kill grandma," said one Democratic Senator. Finally, this week, Speaker Kevin McCarthy said that those cuts are off the table.

President Joe Biden has demanded a "clean bill," with no conditions attached, saying that if Republicans want to negotiate cuts they can propose their own plans and bills, but that the country shouldn't be held hostage in the interim.

See Arrington in the video below or at this link.

