House Republicans slap down Trump's boasts that he influenced McCarthy speaker vote
As former President Donald Trump's influence over the Republican party continues be drained by poor election results and a growing amount of pending state and federal criminal cases, his attempt to take credit for the passing of Kevin McCarthy (R-California) into the role of Speaker of the House has been quickly rebuffed by several in the GOP.

"President Trump had no influence on the votes, myself or any of my colleagues," Bob Good (R-Virginia), one of the last holdouts from the Freedom Caucus, told ABC News. "Saturday morning, it became clear that it was inevitable that Mr. McCarthy was going to become speaker, and I saw no reason to prolong that through the weekend."

Good's comment come in contrast with McCarthy's personal 'thank you' he said directly to Trump when he was speaking to the media after he was finally selected. Matt Rosendale (R-Montana) echoed Good's sentiment during his interview with ABC News.

"My decision was based on the voters of Montana and to support the constitution," Rosendale said. "I was meeting and listening to my constituents and my effort was always focused on making sure we had a much more open process."

The third Republican to echo the same point-of-view was Ralph Norman (R-South Carolina), another holdout for passing McCarthy as Speaker of the House.

"In fact, I disagreed with him getting involved," Norman said in an interview with ABC News. "This is a House function. We elect the speaker."

