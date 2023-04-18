Houston man arrested for targeting Maxine Waters with death threats

A Houston man has been arrested after he made threats last year to assault and kill California Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, Click2Houston reported.

Brian Michael Gaherty, 60, was charged with transmission of a threat to injure the person of another interstate commerce.

Court documents say that Gaherty called Congresswoman Waters’ California office between August and November 2022 and told a member of her staff that he was going to assault her. He also left at least four threatening voicemails, including a threat to “cut your black (expletive) throat."

In another call, he told a Waters staff member staff member, “Tell Congresswoman Maxine Waters when I see her on the street I’m going to bust her upside her head.”

After Waters' officer reported the calls to U.S. Capitol Police, agents used the phone number to determine Gaherty was located in Houston. During their investigation, they found that Gaherty “has a history of sending racist, violent threats to other congresswomen.”

Gahetry was arrested on April 13 and has since been released on $100,000 bond.