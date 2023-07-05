How Jamaica and its prime minister are becoming a mini-superpower in the Caribbean
Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness, left, meets Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G7 Outreach Official Welcome on day two of the G7 Summit on June 9, 2018, in Quebec City, Canada. - Neil Hall/Pool/Getty Images North America/TNS

KINGSTON, Jamaica -- New commercial and high-end condominiums are rising from the dirt, the minimum wage is going up, unemployment is the lowest it’s been in years and tourism — the engine of the economy — is once more booming. After years of being hobbled by crippling debt, double-digit deficits and negative growth, Jamaica, the largest island in the English-speaking Caribbean, is showing its ability to weather crises — and its hard-won economic stability is getting noticed along with the leadership of its prime minister. In just the past four months, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has met wit...