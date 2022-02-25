How memory ‘clutter’ makes it harder to remember things as we get older

Memories are a crucial part of what makes us who we are. Yet we all know it can become more difficult to remember things as we get older. From forgetting why you came into a room, to not being able to recall details of a special family event, to forgetting familiar names.
Forgetting things can even be a way of defining old age. Many people will cry something along the lines of “oh my goodness, I’m getting old” when they can’t remember something that had previously been easy to recall.
This forgetfulness as we get older is easy to demonstrate but harder to explain. An obvious explanation might be that remembering things becomes difficult because something changes in the brain that makes it more difficult to store information.
But a paper published recently in the journal Trends in Cognitive Sciences has presented an alternative explanation for this phenomenon: that our memories remain good, but they get cluttered as we age.
First, it’s important to understand that memory isn’t an accurate recording of life as it happens. Imagine if you remembered every single detail of every minute of every hour of every day. It would be overwhelming, and most of the information you remembered would be fairly pointless.
If you’re remembering what you had for breakfast this morning, is it relevant to be able to remember the shape of the cloud you could see outside the window, or the number of times you blinked while you ate? Instead, we attend to different parts of our environment, and the attention we pay to different parts of our experience shapes our memory.
Reviewing the evidence
The authors of this new study reviewed a range of evidence on this topic. They suggest that instead of a difficulty in storing memories, poorer memory as we get older is a result of being less able to focus our attention on relevant target information, meaning we put too much information into our memory. This is not something we have any control over – it just seems to be a natural consequence of ageing.
Why would focusing on too much information make us worse at remembering it? Think of something you do every day in the same way, like brushing your teeth. You can probably remember whether you brushed your teeth this morning, but can you really remember the difference between the time you brushed your teeth this morning, and the time you brushed them yesterday? Or the day before that? Situations like brushing your teeth are hard to remember as individual events because they have so much in common. They are therefore easy to confuse.
It’s well known that people tend to forget more as they age.
Events which are distinct from one another are more memorable. The less events overlap in terms of their content, the less chance there is to confuse one event for another, or mix up what happened in those different events. For example, it’s easy to remember what happened when you took the dog for a walk and what happened when you went swimming separately. They’re highly unlikely to be confused because they share so little in common.
So, if older people are less focused when they put things into their memories, then their memories will be “cluttered” with information that doesn’t matter. This clutter means there will be more chance for information from one memory to overlap with information from another. This in turn means there will be more chance for memories to be confused with one another, making it harder to remember what happened.
A previous study, which was included in the review, shows this theory in action. An older and a younger group were shown two types of objects (faces and scenes) and told which type of object they would be tested on. The older adults exhibited higher levels of brain activity when they were shown the irrelevant objects later on. Further, the more brain activity they demonstrated in response to these irrelevant objects, the poorer their memory for the objects they were trying to remember.
The review found that not only do older adults add clutter to their memory by taking in too much information from the environment, but they also accumulate information from knowledge gained over many years. This means older people have more material to navigate when trying to access a memory, which can compound the errors we make in memory as we age.
But the news isn’t all bad
According to the researchers, evidence suggests that older people demonstrate preserved, and at times enhanced, creativity as a result of their “enriched memories”.
When we are faced with a novel problem, sometimes we need to come up with a creative solution. This can involve bringing together bits of knowledge we have that may not be obviously connected, or remembering similar (though not identical) previous experiences which might be relevant.
The “clutter” in an older person’s memory might be a strength in this process. Being able to make connections between apparently unrelated memories could allow them to find creative solutions to problems by drawing on a much bigger range of experience.
So perhaps we can stop seeing ageing and the inevitable memory decline that comes with it as only a bad thing.
Our new study, conducted by an interdisciplinary team of 44 researchers based in 12 countries, helps answer these questions. By sequencing and analyzing ancient DNA (aDNA) from people who lived as long ago as 18,000 years, we roughly doubled the age of sequenced aDNA from sub-Saharan Africa. And this genetic information helps anthropologistslikeus understand more about how modern humans were moving and mingling in Africa long ago.
People took shelter in natural rock overhangs, leaving behind an archaeological record of their daily activities – and sometimes their graves. By digging carefully, archaeologists can connect information from aDNA to information about the social lives of these people.
What caused this shift, known as the Later Stone Age transition, has been a longstanding archaeological mystery. Why would certain tools and behaviors, which up until that point had appeared in a piecemeal way across Africa, suddenly become widespread? Did it have something to do with changes in the number of people, or how they interacted?
Beads made from ostrich eggshell were hot trade items and can show the extent of ancient social networks.
Archaeologists reconstruct human behavior in the past mainly through things people left behind – remains of their meals, tools, ornaments and sometimes even their bodies. These records may accumulate over thousands of years, creating views of daily livelihoods that are really averages over long periods of time. However, it’s hard to study ancient demography, or how populations changed, from the archaeological record alone.
This is where DNA can help. When combined with evidence from archaeology, linguistics and oral and written history, scientists can piece together how people moved and interacted based on which groups share genetic similarities.
Using present-day DNA to reconstruct ancient genetic landscapes is like reading a letter that was left out in the rain: some words are there but blurred, and some are gone completely. Researchers need ancient DNA from archaeological human remains to explore human diversity in different places and times and to understand what factors shaped it.
Unfortunately, aDNA from Africa is particularly hard to recover because the continent straddles the equator and heat and humidity degrade DNA. While the oldest aDNA from Eurasia is roughly 400,000 years old, all sequences from sub-Saharan Africa to date have been younger than around 9,000 years.
Map of all published ancient genomes, with black dots scaled to the number of individuals’ genomes. Blue dots indicate Later Stone Age foragers comparable to those in our study. Red stars indicate individuals reported for the first time in our study. Inset map underscores the gap between Africa and other parts of the world in terms of published ancient genomes. Ancient DNA preserved between the Tropics of Cancer and Capricorn is rare.
Breaking the ‘tropical ceiling’
Because each person carries genetic legacies inherited from generations of their ancestors, our team was able to use DNA from individuals who lived between 18,000-400 years ago to explore how people interacted as far back as the last 80,000-50,000 years. This allowed us, for the first time, to test whether demographic change played a role in the Later Stone Age transition.
Our team sequenced aDNA from six individuals buried in what are now Tanzania, Malawi and Zambia. We compared these sequences to previously studied aDNA from 28 individuals buried at sites stretching from Cameroon to Ethiopia and down to South Africa. We also generated new and improved DNA data for 15 of these people, trying to extract as much information as possible from the small handful of ancient African individuals whose DNA is preserved well enough to study.
This created the largest genetic dataset so far for studying the population history of ancient African foragers – people who hunted, gathered or fished. We used it to explore population structures that existed prior to the sweeping changes of the past few thousand years.
National Museum of Tanzania in Dar es Salaam. Ancient DNA studies in Africa are made possible by the efforts of curators to protect and preserve remains in tropical conditions.
We found that people did in fact change how they moved and interacted around the Later Stone Age transition.
Despite being separated by thousands of miles and years, all the ancient individuals in this study were descended from the same three populations related to ancient and present-day eastern, southern and central Africans. The presence of eastern African ancestry as far south as Zambia, and southern African ancestry as far north as Kenya, indicates that people were moving long distances and having children with people located far away from where they were born. The only way this population structure could have emerged is if people were moving long distances over many millennia.
Genetic data now suggests that people moved and mingled across the eastern African Rift Valley during the Ice Ages.
Additionally, our research showed that almost all ancient eastern Africans shared an unexpectedly high number of genetic variations with hunter-gatherers who today live in central African rainforests, making ancient eastern Africa truly a genetic melting pot. We could tell that this mixing and moving happened after about 50,000 years ago, when there was a major split in central African forager populations.
We also noted that the individuals in our study were genetically most like only their closest geographic neighbors. This tells us that after around 20,000 years ago, the foragers in some African regions were almost exclusively finding their partners locally. This practice must have been extremely strong and persisted for a very long time, as our results show that some groups remained genetically independent of their neighbors over several thousand years. It was especially clear in Malawi and Zambia, where the only close relationships we detected were between people buried around the same time at the same sites.
We don’t know why people began “living locally” again. Changing environments as the last Ice Age peaked and waned between about 26,000-11,500 years ago may have made it more economical to forage closer to home, or perhaps elaborate exchange networks reduced the need for people to travel with objects.
Alternatively, new group identities may have emerged, restructuring marriage rules. If so, we would expect to see artifacts and other traditions like rock art diversify, with specific types clumped into different regions. Indeed, this is exactly what archaeologists find – a trend known as regionalization. Now we know that this phenomenon not only affected cultural traditions, but also the flow of genes.
Recovering and sorting archaeological remains is a slow and laborious process, where even small fragments can tell big stories.
As always, aDNA research raises as many questions as answers. Finding central African ancestry throughout eastern and southern Africa prompts anthropologists to reconsider how interconnected these regions were in the distant past. This is important because central Africa has remained archaeologically understudied, in part because of political, economic and logistical challenges that make research there difficult.
Additionally, while genetic evidence supports a major demographic transition in Africa after 50,000 years ago, we still don’t know the key drivers. Determining what triggered the Later Stone Age transition will require closer examination of regional environmental, archaeological and genetic records to understand how this process unfolded across sub-Saharan Africa.
Even though technological advances are pushing back the time limits for aDNA, it is important to remember that scientists have only just begun to understand human diversity in Africa, past and present.
Donald Trump's bid to get back on Twitter suffered an apparent setback in court on Thursday, with a federal judge questioning how the former president is going to get around a "mountain of law" against him.
"U.S. District Judge James Donato told a lawyer representing the former president that while technology and law might change and evolve, 'one thing that's been more or less a constant going back 20 years is that private companies like Twitter are not subject to the First Amendment,'" Courthouse News reports.
Judge Donato made the statement Thursday during a hearing in San Francisco on Twitter's motion to dismiss a lawsuit filed by Trump last year, seeking the reinstatement of his account. According to Courthouse News, Donato signaled "a strong inclination" to rule in favor of Twitter's motion.
“You've got a mountain of law saying ‘no' to your First Amendment claim. It’s not clear to me how you are traversing that,” Donato told Trump attorney Marie Fiala.
Trump's attorneys have argued that Twitter acted in concert with Democratic lawmakers to ban him, thereby making the company a "state actor." But Donato rejected that claim.
“It's perfectly fine for a politician to express dissatisfaction with conduct. I'm not looking for what a Democrat said at a committee hearing but an actual threat,” Donato said. “We're talking express threats of government prosecution, some kind of criminal sanction, a taking."
He added that as alleged by Trump, "the threat factor seems pretty low."
“I read, reread and read again your complaint and I’m not seeing any coercive statements by state actors and that is the hook you are hanging your hat on,” Donato said, according to a report on the hearing from Bloomberg.
Fiala, Trump's attorney, reportedly offered to amend her complaint to address the judge's concerns, but a lawyer representing Twitter, Patrick Carome, argued she should not be allowed to do so.
"The allegations are extremely paltry,” Carome told Donato. “Jawboning and haranguing individual legislators — which is what elected officials do — is not the stuff of coercive state action. ... They’ve amended already once. If there was something here to show that Twitter was coerced — that it was not Twitter's decision — they'd have found it.”
According to Bloomberg, "Donato said he would issue a ruling on Twitter’s request to dismiss the suit without specifying a time frame."
"Trump’s Twitter-like social-media platform -- 'Truth Social' -- debuted Feb. 21 with a glitchy start as users complained of receiving error messages and being placed on waiting lists that had hundreds of thousands of people ahead of them," Bloomberg noted.
Jimmy Kimmel ripped into "the great divider" Donald Trump over his recent praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"I don't remember anything like this in that some of us seem OK with it," Kimmel said of Russia's invasion of Ukraine during his monologue on Thursday night. "Typically, we would band together in this situation, we would be united, but that was before the great divider chopped us in half. While Vladimir Putin is being condemned by leaders and ambassadors from every democratic country around the world, Donald Trump, our former president, was complimenting him — and, of course, himself. While bombs were falling on a country that did nothing to provoke an invasion, Trump called in to Fox to say, 'Never would have happened while I was in charge.'"
"It takes a special kind of son of a b*tch to see innocent people fleeing their homes and think, how can I make this about me?" Kimmel added, before playing a clip of Trump saying Russia's invasion of Ukraine wouldn't have happened if it hadn't been for a "rigged election."
"That makes sense — 'this never would have happened were it not for the rigged election I made up,'" Kimmel said. "Can you blame something real on something fake? It's like blaming chicken pox on the tooth fairy. It doesn't make sense. ... Not only has Trump not condemned Putin, (he's) been praising his KGBFF. He called him a genius. He called what he's doing wonderful. He keeps defending Putin, which is embarrassing. He's never gonna date you, dude. Give it up."
Later, after playing a clip of Putin gifting Trump a soccer ball in Helsinki in 2018, Kimmel said, "Ah, there you go, 'I give you one ball, you give me two.' It's the old Putin negotiation."
