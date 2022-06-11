How progressives lost the 'woke' narrative – and what they can do to reclaim it from the right-wing

The first novel in recorded history was published in Japan. It was called The Tale of Genji. It was completed in the early 11th-century by a woman who was later given the name of Murasaki Shikibu. A few years ago, I found out that printing existed in Asia hundreds of years before Johannes Gutenberg assembled his printing press in Europe.
These are facts I never learned in college, let alone K-12. All tended to focus on the Gutenberg story when the history of reading and printing came up. If I suggested that we should teach this in school, many today would call me “woke.” And it wouldn’t only be folks on the right
Many on the left who embrace it’s-class-not-race politics, and who say they value historicism and material reality, would assert that merely broaching these facts (whether true or not) can only be, in essence, about representation, “political correctness” and “identity politics.”
It’s interesting how these folks say woke, often with a scoff.
Though without the right’s disgust, the overlap on the left is “this argument is unserious and you don’t have to engage with it.”
In an article for The Nation, I explained the Black communal origin of woke in a time before it became a catchall anti-progressive buzzword:
“Woke” was used in the Black community to convey the need to be socially aware of anti-Black oppressive systems, ideas, etc. in order to at least safely navigate through them — and at most dismantle them. A simple analogy would be the code in The Matrix — just knowing it’s there can help a character survive. Woke could range from James Baldwin in “If Black English Isn’t a Language, Then Tell Me, What Is?” or Laurence Fishburne’s character yelling Wake up! in Spike Lee’s School Daze, or Georgia Anne Muldrow saying “Woke is definitely a Black experience.”
Black people have also used woke in (often, but not exclusively) Afro-centric spiritual, cosmological or metaphysical discourse. The topics could be anything from “opening your third eye,” staying attuned to the energy of the people around you, or more charged discussions like not praying to white Jesus or what is the “correct” religion for pan-African people to have.
Now woke can mean anything.
Calling a person by their chosen pronouns? Woke.
A history teacher teaching the truth about slavery? Woke.
Critical of Dave Chappelle’s comedy or Joe Rogan’s podcast? Woke.
An interracial couple in a Pepsi commercial? Woke.
A Black character in Jurassic Park? Woke.
Asking why you can’t make a Black character in Elden Ring? Woke.
According to US Senator Ron Johnson, wokeness is responsible for the Uvalde massacre. This absurdity comes from the right, but some on the left have been just as reactionary toward “wokeness.”
Many on the right and left argue that progressives have been poisoned by the ideology of group essentialism. They say progressive are rejecting individualism and forcing identity politics on the masses.
A more sophisticated leftist critique argues that “wokeness” is another formulation of consumer capitalism preventing class solidarity.
You’d think the anti-woke left would spot the right’s game. You’d think they’d have the tools to disentangle what is good faith and bad faith.
The right often reduces everything on the left to “Marxism.” I hope most folks know that’s silly. However, when the right says everything progressive is “woke,” many on the left, who argue against reductionism and essentialism, end up becoming reductionist and essentialist.
There’s a part of the left that offhandedly dismisses the historical processes and material reality that spur people to galvanize democratic political power through groups that are not solely based on class.
When it comes to politics, there are good reasons why groups (for example African Americans) have had to wield power collectively. When it comes to education, this part of the left often reduces progressive historicism to feeble diversity and inclusion initiatives.
In doing this, they dismiss the possibility that to a teacher (progressive or otherwise), the operating principle underlying the best teaching is teaching the best obtainable version of the truth — something well in keeping with the left’s propensity to historicize and contextualize.
Progressivism has excesses. It can become akin to a cultural bureaucracy. The phrase “cancel culture” makes me want to sigh for an hour. But to the extent that it exists, progressives have their share of responsibility.
But in an effort to distance themselves from “liberals” and “progressives,” too many of the left uncritically accept the right’s castigation of “wokeness” and are often blind to the reactionary logic they would disavow in a different context.
Stories Chosen For You
Republicans claim to support multiple gun safety measures — yet somehow they still never become laws
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) worked with colleague Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) to pass gun safety legislation in 2013, thinking that they could pull off a bipartisan bill. Even though there was support for the bill, they didn't have a 60-vote supermajority to pass it. Once again, the filibuster came into play and Manchin, as we know, is unwilling to take steps to fix the filibuster.
Now that there is a renewed conversation over any possible gun safety legislation, the Senate has returned to face off against officials who refuse any gun safety measures, whether or not it has public support.
Manchin explained that his 2013 bill was "the most reasonable piece of legislation we've ever had." Yet, it too went down. At the time, Manchin maintained that he could fix the crisis of mass shootings.
Nearly a decade later, Manchin told Raw Story this week that there must be red flag laws like those passed in 19 states that allow a judge to remove the weapons from individuals who are suffering mental health crises. Such laws wouldn't have stopped many of the mass shootings, but it would have stopped some.
Manchin was also willing to support age restrictions on firearm sales. While it's federally mandated that a person purchasing alcohol or tobacco be 21 years old, guns are available to anyone at the age of 18. In the Uvalde, Texas shooting that killed 21 people, primarily children, the shooter purchased his assault weapons and considerable rounds of ammunition on his 18th birthday.
Manchin explained that he's open to "anything" and that "pride of authorship isn't what this should be about." His 2013 legislation wasn't about the pride of authorship, however, he claimed that he could craft bipartisan legislation that others had failed to do for over a decade. Yet, when he tried to do it, he too failed.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) has been unwilling to talk about anything that would restrict access to guns but maintains that "mental health" problems are what is truly at issue. A major concern with mental health is that the U.S. dramatically slashed funding to mental health services beginning in the 1980s. Those cuts have continued since then. Former President Donald Trump's 2019 budget, for example, asked for a 21 percent decrease in funding for mental health services.
Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) similarly said that Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) put together a pilot that could be scaled nationally that would allow for greater access to mental health services.
President Jimmy Carter (D-GA) was the last president who signed The Mental Health Systems Act of 1980 (MHSA) which gave substantial grants to community mental health centers. Not long after, however, President Ronald Regan and the GOP-led House and Senate slashed the funding. As Dr. E. Fuller Torrey wrote, Regan, who was shot by a man with schizophrenia, was a product of the belief "that associated psychiatry with Communism."
Even NRA board member Judge Phillip Journey of Kansas made it clear that Republicans might blame mental health issues, but they have no interest in actually fixing mental health issues. In an interview with CNN's Jim Acosta, he recalled being in Topeka, Kansas when the famous Menninger Foundation was defunded along with all other mental health facilities in the United States during the early 1980s.
"Physicians, psychiatrists and other leading experts told ABC News that it is inaccurate to assert that 'mental health issues' are solely or primarily responsible for the United States’ ongoing rash of gun violence," said one report.
One 2019 study found that, at most, only one-third of mass shootings are committed by those with mental health issues. A more recent report cited less than 5 percent of violent actions are linked to mental illness. The Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence cited one of the first peer-reviewed research papers that calculated two-thirds of mass shootings could be linked to domestic violence.
Lawmakers like Cruz could be faced with deciding which mental illnesses an individual must have to block them from getting a gun. It would then mean that the private health records of an individual would be shared with the state to prevent them from accessing such weapons, which would violate the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).
Teachers have already responded to Cruz with mass protests over his remarks in the wake of the Uvalde mass shooting.
Sen. Toomey (R-PA) still wants to expand background checks as a way to stop the mass shooting epidemic. He would only say that he was open to many options, but wouldn't tell Raw Story how exactly to do that. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-CT) indicated last week, however, that any "fix" to background checks was already off the table for Republicans.
Tillis went on to tell Raw Story that there are "dealers" who are viewed as "hobbyists" who can sell guns. He wants to close that loophole. He cited the Aug. 31, 2019, mass shooting in Odessa, Texas in which a man purchased the guns from an individual because he likely couldn't pass a background check at a traditional gun shop.
"They're doing it at a level that's clearly not a hobby, so it's part of business," said Tillis. "So, it's really just saying, anyone who fits this pattern with an [Federal Firearms License] should be required to do a background check."
His comment comes less than 24 hours after Tillis told the press that AR-15s are necessary because farmers need to use them to kill rodents. It's a theory that would justify using any otherwise illegal weapons like grenade launchers or flame-throwers.
With additional reporting from Matt Laslo.
65,000-year-old ‘stone Swiss Army knives’ show early humans had long-distance social networks
New evidence from stone tools in southern Africa shows these social connections were stronger and wider than we had thought among our ancestors who lived around 65,000 years ago, shortly before the large “out of Africa” migration in which they began to spread across the world.
Social connection and adaptation
The early humans weren’t always so connected. The first humans to leave Africa died out without this migratory success and without leaving any genetic trace among us today.
But for the ancestors of today’s people living outside of Africa, it was a different story. Within a few thousand years they had migrated into and adapted to every type of environmental zone across the planet.
Archaeologists think the development of social networks and the ability to share knowledge between different groups was the key to this success. But how do we observe these social networks in the deep past?
To address this question, archaeologists examine tools and other human-made objects that still survive today. We assume that the people who made those objects, like people today, were social creatures who made objects with cultural meanings.
Social connectivity 65,000 years ago
A small, common stone tool gave us an opportunity to test this idea in southern Africa, during a period known as the Howiesons Poort around 65,000 years ago. Archaeologists call these sharp, multipurpose tools “backed artefacts”, but you can think of them as a “stone Swiss Army knife”: the kind of useful tool you carry around to do various jobs you can’t do by hand.
These knives are not unique to Africa. They are found across the globe and come in many different shapes. This potential variety is what makes these small blades so useful to test the hypothesis that social connections existed more than 60,000 years ago.
Similar designs of ‘Stone Swiss Army knives’ have been found across southern Africa.
Paloma de la Peña, Author provided
Across southern Africa, these blades could have been made in any number of different shapes in different places. However, around 65,000 years ago, it turns out they were made to a very similar template across thousands of kilometres and multiple environmental niches.
The fact they were all made to look so similar points to strong social connections between geographically distant groups across southern Africa at this time.
Importantly, this shows for the first time that social connections were in place in southern Africa just before the big “out of Africa” migration.
A useful tool in hard times
Previously it has been thought people made these blades in response to various environmental stresses, because just like the Swiss Army knife they are multi-functional and multi-use.
There is evidence the stone blades were often glued or bound to handles or shafts to make complex tools such as spears, knives, saws, scrapers and drills, and used as tips and barbs for arrows. They were used to process plant material, hide, feathers and fur.
While the making of the stone blade was not particularly difficult, the binding of the stone to the handle was, involving complex glue and adhesive recipes.
During the Howiesons Poort, these blades were produced in enormous numbers across southern Africa.
Data from Sibudu Cave in South Africa shows that their peak in production occurred during a very dry period, when there was less rain and vegetation. These tools were manufactured for thousands of years before the Howiesons Poort, but it is during this period of changing climatic conditions that we see a phenomenal increase in their production.
It is the multi-functionality and multi-use which makes this stone tool so flexible, a key advantage for hunting and gathering in uncertain or unstable environmental conditions.
A strong social network adapted to a changing climate
However, the production of this tool at this time cannot be seen as only a functional response to changing environmental conditions.
If their proliferation was simply a functional response to changing conditions, then we should see differences in different environmental niches. But what we see is similarity in production numbers and artefact shape across great distances and different environmental zones.
This means the increase in production should be seen as part of a socially mediated response to changing environmental conditions, with strengthening long-distance social ties facilitating access to scarce, perhaps unpredictable resources.
The similarity in the stone “Swiss Army knife” across southern Africa provides insight into the strength of social ties in this key period for human evolution. Their similarity suggests that it was the strength of this social network which allowed populations to prosper and adapt to changing climatic conditions.
These findings hold global implications for understanding how expanding social networks contributed to the expansion of modern humans out of Africa and into new environments across the globe.
Amy Mosig Way, Lecturer in Archaeology, University of Sydney, and Archaeologist, Australian Museum
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Judge temporarily blocks some Texas investigations into gender-affirming care for trans kids
Travis County District Judge Jan Soifer issued a temporary restraining order Friday in a lawsuit filed on behalf of three families and members of PFLAG, an LGBTQ advocacy group that claims more than 600 members in Texas.
Brian K. Bond, executive director of PFLAG National, applauded the decision to stop what he called “invasive, unnecessary and unnerving investigations.”
“However, let’s be clear: These investigations into loving and affirming families shouldn’t be happening in the first place,” Bond said in a statement.
[Parents of a trans child who reached out to Attorney General Ken Paxton over dinner are now under investigation for child abuse]
This is the latest chapter in an ongoing legal battle stemming from a February order issued by Gov. Greg Abbott, directing the Department of Family and Protective Services to investigate parents who provide gender-affirming care to their transgender children.
The Texas Supreme Court recently blocked the state from investigating one family, which had brought a lawsuit challenging the directive, but overturned a wider injunction that stopped the state from investigating other families.
This new lawsuit, filed Wednesday by the American Civil Liberties Union and Lambda Legal, seeks to block investigations into all parents of transgender children who belong to PFLAG.
During Friday’s hearing, Lambda Legal’s Paul Castillo revealed that the state has ruled out allegations of child abuse against Amber and Adam Briggle, who were under investigation for providing gender-affirming care to their 14-year-old son.
The Briggle family, outspoken advocates for transgender rights, once invited Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton over for dinner. Five years later, they ended up at the center of a child abuse investigation that stemmed, in part, from a nonbinding legal opinion that Paxton issued in February.
While their case has been closed, many others remain ongoing. Castillo said one of the families involved in the lawsuit was visited by DFPS investigators Friday morning.
“I do want to highlight for the court that every plaintiff in this case has illustrated the stress and trauma of even the potential of having a child removed, merely based on the suspicion that the family has pursued the medically necessary course of care that is prescribed by their doctor for gender dysphoria,” Castillo said.
Gender-affirming care is recommended by all major medical associations to treat gender dysphoria, the distress someone can feel when their gender identity does not align with their biological sex. Gender dysphoria can be exacerbated as a child approaches puberty, so doctors often prescribe reversible puberty blockers and, sometimes, hormone therapy. More than half of all transgender youth report considering suicide, but the rates are much lower for those who are able to access gender-affirming health care.
The mental health impact of Abbott’s directive has already been clear, according to the lawsuit. One 16-year-old transgender boy, identified in the suit as Antonio Voe, attempted to kill himself after the directive came down. When he was admitted to an outpatient psychiatric facility, the staff reported his family to DPFS for child abuse because he was undergoing hormone therapy, according to the lawsuit.
In the hearing, Assistant Attorney General Courtney Corbello revisited the state’s argument that merely being under investigation by DFPS does not constitute harm to a family.
She also argued that PFLAG cannot bring this legal challenge on behalf of its members since there is no evidence that PFLAG members are being targeted for investigation based on their membership in the association.
Soifer disagreed, granting the temporary restraining order on behalf of the three named plaintiffs and PFLAG members. Soifer directed the lawyers to schedule a hearing in the coming days, where a judge will hear evidence and decide whether to extend the restraining order.
Join us Sept. 22-24 in person in downtown Austin for The Texas Tribune Festival and experience 100+ conversation events featuring big names you know and others you should from the worlds of politics, public policy, the media and tech — all curated by The Texas Tribune’s award-winning journalists. Buy tickets.
This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2022/06/10/texas-gender-affirming-care-child-abuse/.
The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.
Copyright © 2022 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email corrections@rawstory.com.