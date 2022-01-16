'A big blow': Fox News host mocks Trump after 'his favorite network' OAN is dropped by DirecTV

According to the political analyst, "In other words, what we have here is attempted election fraud on a massive scale," adding, "Some perspective: If an average voter lied on their registration forms or forged an absentee ballot, they would face criminal charges and a world of legal hurt. But this case is far worse because the forged electoral certificates were coordinated, and part of a larger conspiracy to overturn the presidential election."

Writing, "...the smoking guns are littered all around us," Sykes turned to Bulwark colleague Bill Kristol who tweeted on Saturday, "The forged electoral certificates show coordination across seven states. Those fake certificates were key to the plan of the Eastman memo and to the Jeffrey Clark DOJ draft letter to Georgia. The conspiracy involved fraud and force. At the head of the conspiracy: Donald Trump."

That, in turn, elicited a response from conservative lawyer George Conway who chipped in, "Makes you wonder how there could 𝙣𝙤𝙩 have been a conspiracy or attempt by Trump or Eastman and others to 'corruptly ... obstruct[], influence[], or impede[]' the electoral-vote count proceedings within the meaning of 18 U.S.C. § 1512(c)(2)."

Adding, "The forgeries were not a side-show — they were an integral part of Trump’s attempt to overturn the election," Sykes went on to point to a "a group of prominent 'movement' conservatives signed an open letter call for swing states to 'appoint clean slates of electors to the Electoral College to support President Trump,'" back on December 10th, but also comments made by former White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany who "talked about an 'alternate slate of electors' that Congress would vote on, when it met on January 6."

Bolstering his case, the conservative political analyst recalled, "Around the same time, Trumpists in the Department of Justice were drafting letters to states alleging election fraud, and John Eastman was writing a detailed memo laying out a scheme for overturning the election on January 6," before concluding, "Let’s go back to George Conway’s question: How does this not constitute a criminal offense? And why on earth would the DOJ not launch an investigation into the fake/forged election certificates?"

You can read his long examination here.