Howard Stern doesn’t ‘give a (bleep)' if Twitter takes away his blue check
Howard Stern inducts Bon Jovi on stage during the 33rd Annual Rock& Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in 2018.. - Kevin Kane/Getty Images North America/TNS

Check yourself, Twitter. Howard Stern said on his radio show Monday that he has no interest in paying Twitter to formally recognize the self-proclaimed King of All Media’s identity on the social media platform. Debate over blue check marks denoting an author’s “verification” on Twitter began last week when Elon Musk, who recently acquired the social media platform for $44 billion, suggested he might charge $20 to users who want to be authenticated. After celebrities including top-selling author Stephen King tweeted to clarify he would not pay to be verified by Twitter, Musk brought that price ...