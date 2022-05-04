Howard Stern: Justices who overturn Roe should be willing to house 'all the unwanted children' at Supreme Court

On Tuesday, Variety reported that radio personality Howard Stern tore into the Supreme Court justices who appear poised to overturn Roe v. Wade with a draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito, arguing that they should be prepared to accept any unwanted children to live in the Supreme Court building with them.

“How women would vote for this agenda is beyond me. Who the hell wants to carry a baby that you do not want? And again, the people who carry these babies who don’t want them don’t raise these kids and then we’re stuck with them," said Stern. He added that people "who are anti-abortion ... don’t give to charity, they don’t raise these kids. I don’t know who they think is going to raise them. Men were ready to tear this country down because we asked them to wear a mask, let alone have some baby they don’t want.”

He went on to demand the justices be willing to look after the children as a consequence.

“How did we get to this point?” said Stern. “How much more are we going to take? How much more of this bullshit that some hillbilly in South Dakota gets a more important vote cause he lives in South Dakota. Let me tell you something. Here’s what I say. All the unwanted children should be allowed to live at the Supreme Court building with those Justices and they should raise every one of those babies. That crackpot Clarence Thomas and that wife and all of them. They can raise those babies that they want.”

The Supreme Court has confirmed the authenticity of the draft opinion, although stresses that it does not necessarily represent a final, legally-binding conclusion of the majority yet.

The decision, if enacted, would empower around half of US states to enact a near-total ban on abortion, some of them immediately through "trigger" laws that have already been passed by Republican legislatures or that existed prior to 1973.