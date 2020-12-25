Possible human remains found near Nashville explosion

The blast in Nashville, Tennessee was said not to have caused any fatalities and minor injuries, but police have found what could be human remains at the exposition sight, Anderson Cooper announced on CNN.

The explosion was not large enough to take down any buildings but it damaged the building it was nearest to and blew out windows for blocks.

The remains were obviously destroyed in a way that will require forensic experts a long time to identify the individual if they can at all. It's obviously unknown if the remains belong to an innocent victim or the bomber.

Police are not indicating where the remains were found, how far from the blast or details on the proximity to the RV. Police are not yet sure, but they're not ruling out that the remains could belong to more than one individual.

"The FBI has now taken the lead in the investigation into the large explosion that caused massive damage and injured three people," said Fox13 News.