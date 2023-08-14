Human Rights Watch: ‘Urgent action needed to address extreme levels of violence‘ in Haiti
Carl Juste/Miami Herald/TNS

As deadly gang violence unfolds against another Port-au-Prince neighborhood and another police officer lost his life trying to help the public fend off armed attacks, Human Rights Watch is calling on the international community to act urgently to support Haiti in overcoming its security crisis and ensuring a transition to democracy. The call from the international rights group comes as United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres is due to present options to the Security Council on how to fight Haiti’s criminal groups and as the government of Kenya prepares to send a team to New York and ...