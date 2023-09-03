Hundreds of anti-fascism protesters march through Cyprus port city

People take part in an anti-fascist protest. Kostas Pikoulas/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa
Hundreds of people demonstrated against fascism and racism in the Cypriot port city of Limassol on Saturday evening, one day after attacks against migrants and refugees. The demonstrators chanted, "smash fascism - in Limassol and everywhere." The demonstration proceeded peacefully, according to the police, as reported by Cypriot broadcaster RIK on Sunday. On Friday evening, hundreds of masked individuals in Limassol vandalized migrant-owned businesses and attacked the people themselves, throwing Molotov cocktails, stones and set fire to dumpsters. Police used tear gas and a water cannon, resul...