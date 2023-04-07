Hundreds of Jan. 6 cases in limbo over definition of 'corrupt intent': report

Hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants facing felony obstruction charges now have their cases in limbo after a divided appeals court ruling Friday, Politico reported.

"The three-judge panel spared the Justice Department an immediate disaster by agreeing to permit three challenged Jan. 6 obstruction cases to continue. But the judges — one liberal and two conservatives — all raised serious questions about whether other Jan. 6 obstruction cases might face legitimate challenges," Politico's report stated.

At issue is whether Jan. 6 rioters acted with “corrupt intent," which is central to the definition of "obstruction" as a crime. According to the judges, "corrupt intent" must be proved in order to make sure the defendants are not charged for participating in a legitimate protest.

Judge Florence Pan, who wrote the majority opinion, said that it was the wrong time to consider such a question since three defendants whose cases were before the court were all also charged with assaulting police, adding that there's no doubt those who assaulted police acted with "corrupt intent" -- but Jan. 6 cases that don't involve assault are more complicated.

IN OTHER NEWS: Russia's 'merchant of death' tells Trump to flee the United States: 'Your life is in peril'

“It is more prudent to delay addressing the meaning of ‘corrupt’ intent until that issue is properly presented to the court,” Pan wrote.

As Politico points out, over 300 Jan. 6 defendants have been charged with obstructing Congress’ proceedings, many of whom did not assault police.

Read the full report over at Politico.