Buckle up: 'The Hunter Biden industrial complex is booming'

Far-right media company Breitbart had its first screening of a new movie on President Joe Biden's son Hunter, reported Politico.

"It was miles away from Tinseltown’s red carpets, literally and figuratively. In place of cocktails and expensive hors d’oeuvres were bottled water and pre-bagged 'Corn Pop,' a wink at a story Joe Biden has often told about this youth in Delaware intermingling with the city’s Black population," Politico reported.

"The screening was followed by a trivia game about the film where the prizes for the 70 or so guests included a hefty-sized bong and Parmesan cheese. Both are references to Hunter Biden’s drug abuse, including his frank admission that he was so addicted to crack cocaine that he tried smoking everyone’s favorite spaghetti topping."

Actor Jon Voight said he planned on attending the screening, but did not make an appearance.

"While the scene may not have been as glamorous as across town, it is part of a growing effort among some conservative groups to find a firmer footprint in the film industry as a counterculture to what they see as Hollywood’s liberal agenda," Politico reported.

"The Daily Wire has released three feature films online this year, and 'My Son Hunter' is Breitbart’s first effort in producing a dramatization. Producers hope the film will have a wider reach and impact. When explaining the impetus behind it, director Robert Davi has frequently invoked the line from the late Andrew Breitbart, founder of the eponymous website: Politics is downstream from culture."

Politico reported on the big money behind attacks on Hunter Biden.

"Beyond that, 'My Son Hunter' is also the latest example of the ever-growing conservative business built around the president’s son and — more specifically — the laptop hard drive he allegedly left behind at a repair shop," Politico reported. "The Hunter Biden industrial complex is in boom times with little sign of a recession. Conservative groups frequently fundraise off of him. Fox Nation has a four-part docu-series on him hosted by Jeanine Pirro. There is ample Hunter Biden merchandise too. T-shirts, mugs, laptop stickers, sweatshirts, hats, and even a doll in online shops on Etsy, Redbubble, Amazon, Zazzle and more. Many of them include lurid photos from the hard drive that have been published by outlets but not independently verified by Politico."

On Tuesday, filmmaker Robert Davi discussed the movie on Newsmax.

