'What’s plan B'? Maria Bartiromo grills GOP congressman over lack of Hunter Biden evidence

United States Representative James Comer (R-Kentucky, who chairs the House Oversight Committee, once again fell flat during an interview with Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo over supposed evidence of criminal activities that the GOP claims to have accumulated against President Joe Biden and his son Hunter.

Following a series of unendearing interviews this week, Comer on Thursday insisted that the Federal Bureau of Investigation and Department of Justice are stymieing their probe into the clandestine connections that Republicans believe the Bidens have with international interests.

Politico noted on May 3rd that while Comer and Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) "asserted that the FBI has material outlining 'an alleged criminal scheme involving then-Vice President Biden and a foreign national relating to the exchange of money for policy decisions,'" Comer and Grassley have "provided no further detail on the nature of those allegations."

Politico also explained that although "Comer and Grassley say they became aware of the potential existence of material underpinning the anti-Biden allegations from a 'highly credible whistleblower' who contacted lawmakers to assert knowledge of a conversation the FBI had with a confidential source... the two Republicans provided no information on the purported whistleblower’s background, or how that person would have knowledge of an alleged conversation with an FBI source."

Over the past week, Comer and his confederates have stumbled when questioned about what proof they have against the Bidens, prompting skepticism among normally friendly conservative media anchors.

Such was the case on Thursday when Comer spoke with Bartiromo.

"And we're going to move forward with Plan B and I, and it's unfortunate that we have to do this. It's unfortunate that, uh, neither Senator Grassley nor I have one ounce of confidence in the leadership of the FBI right now, or the DOJ. Uh, but we're gonna move forward. They're not going to obstruct our investigation or corruption in this White House. And we're gonna continue to, to press and, and get answers and provide the American people with the facts," Comer said.

"Congressman, what's Plan B?" Bartiromo asked.

Comer had no substantive response.

"Well, stay tuned. Maria. You'll be the first person that'll know. I, I can assure you," he replied. "But it's, uh, you know, we assumed the FBI would continue this pattern of behavior of, uh, you know, acting independently. I mean, this is an example of the deep state, uh, and the fourth branch of government."