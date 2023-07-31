Hunter Biden told House Oversight witness they'd 'have the last laugh' over the DOJ: report
Moses Robinson, Getty Images North America, AFP | File photo of Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden's longtime friend and business partner, Devon Archer, says he was told by Biden in 2018 that both of them would have the "last laugh" in criminal probes against them, Fox News reported.

The promise came in a text message exchange after Archer's conviction for defrauding a Native American tribe was thrown out. It was later reinstated by an appeals court and he was sentenced to a year and a day in prison – a sentence that has been delayed by further appeals.

Archer is testifying before the House Oversight Committee on Monday and is expected to detail allegations about President Joe Biden's dealings with dozens of his son's business associates while he was vice president.

Responding the Archer's 2018 text, Hunter Biden said, "Thank f---ing god! First good news in way too long my friend. I am so happy for you. I know its (sic) been a living hell but put it behind you now and take great steps forward."

Hunter then referred to the Department of Justice as "motherf---ers," saying, "I swear to god we’ll have the last laugh."

As Fox News pointed out, the 2018 text exchange and "thousands of emails exchanged between Hunter Biden, Archer and dozens of business associates over the course of a decade will be front and center as Archer goes before the House Oversight Committee to testify behind closed-doors on his business dealings with Hunter, and reportedly about explosive allegations about the elder Biden joining his son on business calls and meeting with his business associates."

Read the full report at Fox News.

SmartNews