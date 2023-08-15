Hunter Biden's longtime lawyer asks to be removed from his tax and gun case
Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS

Hunter Biden’s lead criminal defense attorney, Christopher Clark, has asked to be taken off his criminal case because he could be called as a witness in the future, CNN reported.

“Based on recent developments, it appears that the negotiation and drafting of the plea agreement and diversion agreement will be contested, and Mr. Clark is a percipient witness to those issues,” Biden’s lawyers said in a motion filed with the Delaware judge overseeing the case.

Last week, a plea deal put forward in President Joe Biden's son's case involving tax misdemeanors and a gun charge fell apart. The deal had been attacked by many Republicans as smacking of preferential treatment.

"Federal prosecutors said last week they reached an impasse on a plea deal related to tax offenses and a related “diversion agreement” to resolve a gun possession charge," CNN reported. "They asked the judge to withdraw a late August deadline she previously gave both sides to re-negotiate the agreements after she refused to approve them at a hearing last month," CNN's report stated.

