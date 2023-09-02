Far-right activist calls for Hunter Biden’s execution at rally: report
A far-right activist called for the execution of Hunter Biden along with other current and former public figures at a ReAwaken America tour event, Rolling Stone reports.

Tim Dickinson writes for Rolling Stone that Stew Peters told a North Las Vegas audience that Hunter Biden “should get the ‘Julius and Ethel Rosenberg’ treatment, Peters insisted, for the ‘treason’ of ‘selling this country off to rich oligarchs.’ Peters also demanded that Alejandro Mayorkas, the secretary of Homeland Security, be executed as ‘a treasonous traitor’ because he has permitted legions of ‘rapists and murderers and killers and goons’ to breach the border.”

Peters also said Dr. Anthony Fauci “deserves the gallows because the federal physician-scientist supposedly backed a Wuhan ‘bioweapons lab’ — and that this ‘illegal research’ cost ‘millions of lives.

The ReAwaken America tour is described by the Anti-Defamation League as a “series of controversial far-right conferences held across the United States featuring prominent QAnon influencers, anti-vaxx activists, election fraud conspiracy theorists, Christian pastors, political candidates and elected officials. The conferences are organized by far right conspiracy theorist Clay Clark.”

Dickinson writes that: “In a sane world, Peters would be politically radioactive. But the conspiratorial audience that Peters is building is, to be frank, a key component of the modern GOP base. And these days, Peters’ broadcast is not just filled with fellow-citizen crackpots. It’s becoming a venue for right-wing GOP politicians who treat Peters as just another media persona. Peters has interviewed many members of the United States Congress, including Paul Gosar, Bob Good, Pete Sessions, and Andy Biggs, who signed off with the encouraging words to Peters: ‘Keep preaching, my friend.’ He’s also interviewed the anti-vax extremist Robert Kennedy, Jr., now a Democratic candidate for president.”

