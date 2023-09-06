Special counsel seeks to hit Hunter Biden with gun charges this month: report
Hunter Biden attends a Presidential Medal of Freedom ceremony honoring 17 recipients, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, July 7, 2022. (Saul Loeb/AFP)
Special counsel David Weiss will pursue an indictment against Hunter Biden on gun charges by the end of this month, CNN reports.
The latest development in the investigation of the president’s son comes after a deal with prosecutors fell apart over the summer.

“The Speedy Trial Act requires that the Government obtain the return of an indictment by a grand jury by Friday, September 29, 2023, at the earliest. The Government intends to seek the return of an indictment in this case before that date,” the special counsel’s office said in a court filing.

SmartNews