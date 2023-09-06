Special counsel seeks to hit Hunter Biden with gun charges this month: report

“The preliminary autopsy findings, as a final report has not been issued, indicate that there was evidence of physical assault that he had suffered. There were injuries to his chest, and there were bite marks on his body that the medical examiner estimated had been there since about one week before the time of his death,” the lawyer for Lawrence’s family Kenneth Muhammad, said.

“It is our belief that there was obviously foul play…given the evidence of physical assault, and given the reports that had been made.”

In the lawsuit he filed before his death, Lawrence alleged that deputies physically abused him, he was not given any medical attention, and was being kept in isolation with no water, bed or working toilet.

“I don’t know how much more I can take,” Lawrence wrote in his Aug. 22 complaint. “I’m starving; I’m thirsty.”



In July, the Department of Justice announced an investigation into the jail after the death of Lashawn Thompson, who was found “covered in lice and filth” in his cell.

