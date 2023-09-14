Hunter Biden indicted on gun charges
Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, attends the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 18, 2022, in Washington, DC. - Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS

President Joe Biden's son Hunter has been indicted in Delaware on three charges involving lying on a gun application form.

Biden – who was a known drug abuser – is accused of lying to a question on the form that asks if the applicant is an unlawful user of an illegal substance. After getting clean, he came forward about his struggle with drug abuse – and allegedly exposed his lie on the form.

It's a charge that is very rarely prosecuted because there is no way to prove whether or not someone lied unless there is a drug test, experts say. In this case, Biden made an apparent inadvertent confession in a book he wrote.

A plea deal between Biden and the prosecutors in the case, which at that time also involved tax evasion charges, had previously been arranged, in which he would plead guilty and enter into a program in which he would be drug tested.

But it fell apart when the judge became concerned about the terms of the agreement.

The president said in one interview he continues to love and support his son and is proud of him for coming out of his addiction. He has stated that drug addiction is a problem that millions of American families face, and he is no different.

House Republicans have focused on Hunter Biden, trying to connect his business deals to the president.

