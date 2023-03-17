Hunter Biden sues laptop repairman for alleged violation of privacy

Hunter Biden, the son of President Joe Biden, has filed a lawsuit against the laptop repairman whom he says handed over his personal data to allies of former President Donald Trump.
The Washington Post reports that Biden is alleging that repair shop owner John Paul Mac Isaac unlawfully copied and distributed the information on Biden's laptop, which included lurid photographs and videos, as well as information about his overseas business dealings.
“As a result of Mac Isaac’s unlawful agreement and his conspiracy with others, Mr. Biden’s personal data was made available to third parties and then ultimately to the public at large, which is highly offensive, causing harm to Mr. Biden and his reputation,” the complaint states. “The object of invading Mr. Biden’s privacy and disseminating his data was not for any legitimate purpose but to cause harm and embarrassment to Mr. Biden.”
Hunter Biden has come under the microscope of House Republicans, who plan to use their congressional committees to expose what they say are improper financial arrangements centered around Biden using his family's name to amass ill-gotten wealth.
Biden's lawsuit is actually a countersuit against Isaac, who last year sued Biden for allegedly defaming him with accusations that he had illegally accessed the data.
Isaac has claimed that Biden years ago dropped off his laptop to be repaired at his shop and then never returned for it, which thus made it Isaac's personal property.
So far, no criminal charges have been filed against Biden, although he is facing an investigation from federal prosecutors.