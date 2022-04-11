Repair shop owner knows of 'multiple attempts' to 'insert questionable material' into Hunter Biden's laptop
Real America's Voice/screen grab

The computer repair shop owner who turned over Hunter Biden's alleged laptop to the FBI now says that many reports about photographs on the device are "misinformation."

During an interview with Real America's Voice, host Ed Henry asked John Paul Mac Isaac if he observed disturbing images of children on the laptop.

But Mac Isaac, a Trump supporter, explained that he contacted the FBI about the laptop because he was concerned about "national security" implications.

"That's what caused me to do a deep dive into the laptop once it became my property," Mac Isaac said. "During that time, I saw a lot of photos. I did not see a lot of photos that are being reported to be seen."

"I do know that there have been multiple attempts over the past year and a half to insert questionable material into the laptop as in not physically, but passing it off as misinformation or disinformation as coming from the laptop," he added. "And that is a major concern of mine because I have fought tooth and nail to protect the integrity of this drive."

Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.

2020 Election SmartNews Video