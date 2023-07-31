Republicans launch investigation into Hunter Biden's 'slap on the wrist' plea deal
Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, attends the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House on April 18, 2022, in Washington, DC. - Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America/TNS

Republicans launched investigations Monday into Hunter Biden's plea deal that fell apart last week, The New York Post reported.

Three Republican-led panels sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland demanding more information on the now defunct deal, which they say was highly unusual and amounted to a "slap on the wrist."

"Two provisions buried in a leaked diversion agreement would have granted Hunter, 53, broad immunity for past crimes, despite a prosecutor’s claims to the contrary in court, and would have prevented the Justice Department from charging Hunter if he violated the terms of his probation unless a judge gave permission," The Post's report stated.

In their letter, GOP lawmakers said Hunter's "unusual plea and pretrial diversion agreements with Mr. Biden raise serious concerns — especially when combined with recent whistleblower allegations — that the Department has provided preferential treatment toward Mr. Biden."

Read more at The New York Post.

SmartNews