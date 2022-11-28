Hunter killed when his dog's paw touches trigger of loaded shotgun

A man was accidentally killed by his own dog during a hunting trip in Turkey, the New York Post reports.

Ozgur Gevrekoglu, 32, was wrapping up a hunting session with his friends in Samsun Province last weekend when his dog allegedly touched the trigger of a loaded shotgun gun with its paw, causing it to discharge, killing Gevrekoglu. He was pronounced dead on arrival after being rushed to the hospital.

Gevrekoglu had recently become a father.

According to the Post, some Turkish news outlets speculated that Gevrekoglu was murdered and his dog was blamed as a scapegoat.

