Alabama murderer remains a cop — because he changed his leave status: police department
Screengrab.

Shocking new details are emerging on the aftermath of police fatally shooting a man for threatening suicide in Alabama.

"After nearly two weeks of questions the City of Huntsville has said it has paid $89,132 to assist the defense of police officer William 'Ben' Darby, who was convicted of murder May 7," WHNT-TV reported Thursday.

However, efforts to fire Darby have been put on hold after he changed his leave status.

"However, Mr. Darby is no longer on paid administrative leave," a Huntsville Police news release said. "He is now on accrued leave with pay, having availed himself to certain rights under federal law. As a result, his formal hearing has been postponed and will be promptly rescheduled to a later date following a change in his leave status."

Jay Town, who served as U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, was baffled by the report.

His predecessor, former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance, suggested it might take a public spotlight to resolve.

Watch WHNT-TV's coverage: