Lincoln Project takes shots at Ron DeSantis’ hurricane recovery efforts as Florida election nears
Anti-Trump political group Lincoln Project has set its sights on Gov. Ron DeSantis as he continues publicizing state recovery efforts following damage brought on by Hurricane Ian.

In a new ad from the PAC, video footage shows houses getting destroyed and cars partially submerged in floodwaters as a female voice-over says “Here we go again, hurricane season in Florida.”

“Florida homeowners are paying more for storm insurance every year. What has Ron DeSantis done to help us?” the voice over asks.

The answer, according to the ad, is “nothing,” because DeSantis has been too busy “running for president to do his job.”

The ad does not mention Hurricane Ian directly but invokes the destruction it brought to Southwest Florida in late September.

Storm images are intercut with videos of DeSantis at various press conferences involving some of his more controversial actions as governor, including sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard and penalizing the Walt Disney Co. for pushing back against the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

“Cruel campaign stunts. Trolling. Bragging. Raising money for his election and attacking Florida companies. He did everything but help us protect our homes, protect our dreams we worked so hard for,” according to the ad.

The Lincoln Project was formed in 2019 by Republicans to push back against former President Donald Trump and his political allies.

DeSantis’ Democratic opponent in the gubernatorial election, Charlie Crist, retweeted the ad posted on Friday. Crist is a former Republican governor of Florida.

DeSantis has been visible

That said, the DeSantis administration been heavily involved in hurricane recovery since the storm made landfall in September, including visiting flooded areas, hosting press conferences to provide updates, issuing executive orders to expedite the recovery process, and holding a round-table discussion with private businesses relaying their needs.

The governor’s office has issued near-daily press releases on Hurricane Ian recovery updates.

According to a Thursday update, hundreds of kits are available for the parents of infants and toddlers containing 10 days’ worth of “critical supplies.” Officials have distributed 51 million bottles of water and 14.1 million emergency meals.

According to the Thursday update, “power has been restored to all accounts on the mainland which can receive it.” According to Friday data from the Florida Public Service Commission, there remain 12,619 structures without power, all in Lee County.

The state Medical Examiners has reported 108 deaths connected to Hurricane Ian as of Thursday.

