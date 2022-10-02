'Hundreds of bodies': Lee County man says the sheriff is finding many dead Floridians after late evacuations
On Sunday, a Lee County man was working on clearing debris from his home when CNN's Jim Acosta approached him to ask how they fared through Hurricane Ian.

The man showed Acosta the damage to the home, the most significant parts were at the back of the home because the house is on a canal.

But it was the comments that the man made about deaths in the area that was the most shocking.

"Four doors down, their son's best friend is a Lee County sheriff, and they're finding hundreds of bodies now," the man told CNN. Acosta noted it's the same information that they are hearing too. "It is not like 20s. It is hundreds of bodies that they're getting in and looking."

Thus far, the death toll is 74 people and Acosta noted that the numbers are expected to increase dramatically. CNN also asked the Lee County Sheriff at a briefing about the death count and they dismissed the accusations that the evacuations of Ft. Meyers and Lee County didn't happen soon enough.

