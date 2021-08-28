Gulf Coast medical professionals are at their breaking point with COVID — as Hurricane Ida approaches

With Hurricane Ida predicted to make landfall in Louisiana, there are fears about the stability of the healthcare system on the Gulf Coast, which has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Ida is projected to hit Louisiana as "an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane" on the anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, the Associated Press reported Friday.

Maria Town, the president and CEO of the American Association of People with Disabilities, warned that COVID-19 could "explode" in shelters.

Veteran newsman Dan Rather worried about the impact of the coronavirus surge on healthcare providers.

Rather linked to video of Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris saying, "I don't know how much longer we can do this."

Rather offered his analysis of the video.

"No jokes. No shade. No schadenfreude. Just a display of humanity hurtling through the rocky shoals of reckless behavior. Everyone, even medical professionals, has a breaking point," Rather wrote.

