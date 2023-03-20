'Hypocritical' Republicans shredded by legal scholar for trying to intimidate Manhattan prosecutor
Donald Trump appears during a rally Oct. 10, 2016, at Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Matt Smith Photographer / Shutterstock.com)

Even before any charges have been released against former President Donald Trump, as is widely expected to happen by experts, House Republicans are turning their guns on Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and other GOP chairs demanding he come before Congress to testify on his investigation.

Former Harvard Law Professor Laurence Tribe tore into this effort, agreeing with former attorney and Congressman Dan Goldman, who tweeted, "Defending Trump is not a legitimate legislative purpose for Congress to investigate a state district attorney. Congress has no jurisdiction to investigate the Manhattan DA, which receives no federal funding nor has any other federal nexus."

"For Congress to harass a local prosecutor who is just enforcing state criminal laws violates core principles of federalism and state sovereignty in violation of the Tenth Amendment," he wrote.

"More than slightly hypocritical for the former champions of state’s rights," Tribe added.

IN OTHER NEWS: Trump ally Robert Costello reveals what he told the Manhattan grand jury

Trump is broadly expected to be charged with falsifying business records, over a $130,000 hush payment he allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to cover up an affair they had, preventing that knowledge from going public during the 2016 presidential election. His former attorney Michael Cohen served time in prison for brokering that scheme, and subsequently acted as a witness in the prosecution. Trump maintains he committed no crime.

Falsifying business records in New York is generally a misdemeanor charge, but it can rise to a felony if the defendant committed the fraud for the purpose of covering up another crime.

SmartNews