‘I dress like he campaigns’: Fetterman smacks down DeSantis amid sweeping right wing attack on his attire

U.S. Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) is striking back amid attacks on his iconically casual attire led by Republican lawmakers and Fox News.

Senator Fetterman, who often wears sweatshirts instead of suits, found himself once again targeted in the past few days.

"The Senate no longer enforcing a dress code for Senators to appease Fetterman is disgraceful. Dress code is one of society’s standards that set etiquette and respect for our institutions. Stop lowering the bar!" demanded U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

Over at Fox News, co-host Greg Gutfeld, wearing a shirt, no tie, and sneakers, insisted "women know how to dress. They enjoy looking good," while admitting, "men enjoy looking comfortable," which is why "the dudes should stick to the suits."

"This isn't a poker game or a strip club," he continued.

"It's not going for lunch at the Cheesecake Factory," Gutfeld added, lamenting the "decline of standards in everything."

Co-host Dana Perino, presumably sarcastically, added: "You know, this happened in the fall of the Roman Empire. They let people wear togas everywhere. Next thing you know -- no empire."

Earlier on Fox News Business, Maria Bartiromo had told U.S. Senator Bill Hagerty (R-TN) there was a "cover up underway."

"Chuck Schumer certainly didn't consult with me," Haggerty replied, discussing the new dress code.

“It's just another step in the movement by the Democrats to 'transform America,' to take us to a different place, and to take us to a place that is much less respectful than we historically have been,” he claimed.

And then there was Florida GOP Governor Ron DeSantis, campaigning despite currently being behind Donald Trump by an average of 43.9 points, telling supporters that Senator Fetterman "has a lot of problems."

"Let's just be honest," the governor said, "like, how he got elected, well – I mean, he got elected because they didn't want the alternative but, um, he wears like sweatshirts and hoodies and shorts, and that's his thing so he would campaign in that."

DeSantis, wearing an outfit that is almost exactly a copy of Donald Trump's regular red tie and blue suit, insisted America needs to be "lifting up our standards, not dumbing-down our standards."

Senator Fetterman had a simple response: "I dress like he campaigns."